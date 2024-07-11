Colliers: Real Estate Transactions In Romania More Than Doubled YoY In H1//2024 Up To EUR419M



The first half of 2024 saw real estate transactions in Romania totaling EUR419 million, more than double the amount recorded in the same period of 2023, Colliers Romania experts said in their market report for the first half of 2024, set to be released at the end of July.