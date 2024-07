OVES Enterprise Buys Minority Stake In MXT Creation

OVES Enterprise Buys Minority Stake In MXT Creation. OVES Enterprise, a Romanian software development company and drone manufacturer, has announced the acquisition of a minority stake in MXT Creation, a provider of end-to-end solutions for embedded hardware products, and is thus entering a new field of activity - the printed circuit board (PCB) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]