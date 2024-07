Altex And Mobexpert Set To Jointly Launch New Store Concept

Altex And Mobexpert Set To Jointly Launch New Store Concept. Computer and electronics retailer Altex, held by entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, and furniture retailer Mobexpert, held by Dan Sucu, will be jointly launching a new store concept, along with the inauguration of a products and services center planned for summer 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]