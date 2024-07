Carrefour Opens Two Hypermarkets In Constanta After Integrating And Rebranding Several Cora Stores

French-held retailer Carrefour is opening two hypermarkets in Constanta, following the integration and rebranding of several Cora stores. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]