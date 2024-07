Dacia Plant Reports 10% Higher Annual Turnover, Of Nearly RON83M, For 2023

Dacia Plant Reports 10% Higher Annual Turnover, Of Nearly RON83M, For 2023. Food supplements and tea producer Dacia Plant, ended 2023 with a turnover of almost RON83 million, up 10% on the year, but its profit shrank 15% on the year to RON17.1 million, as per public data from the finance ministry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]