Turism Felix In Talks To Affiliate Three Of Its Hotels To International Chains.

Turism Felix (TUFE.RO, which manages five hotels in Baile Felix, Bihor County, has signed letters of intent to enter final negotiations with two international hotel chains to affiliate three of its hotels, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.