Altex And Mobexpert Partner For EUR16M – EUR17M Retail Project In Pallady Area Of Bucharest. Computer and electronics retailer Altex and furniture manufacturer and retailer Mobexpert are teaming up for a EUR16 million to EUR17 million project to be developed in the Pallady area in the east of Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]