Albalact Remains Largest Dairy Business In Romania In 2023

Albalact Remains Largest Dairy Business In Romania In 2023. The year 2023 came with a number of changes in the dairy industry. Danone reached the RON1 billion mark for the first time, something Albalact had done the year before, but the growth rate of Danone’s revenue was double Albalact’s last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]