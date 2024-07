Colliers: Romania Retail Set to Overshoot 5 Million-Sqm Mark in 2026-2027

Colliers: Romania Retail Set to Overshoot 5 Million-Sqm Mark in 2026-2027. The retail sector continues to be appealing both to major investors, with investment funds willing to develop projects of hundreds of million euros, and for Romanian ones, who increasingly choose to develop retail schemes in secondary or tertiary cities. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]