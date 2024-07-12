Romania ponders temporarily capping electricity prices on balancing market
To address the spike in electricity prices on the balancing market, Romania’s Government drafted a set of measures to be considered for implementation, including the legislation for a mechanism for temporarily (three to six months) capping the prices on this specific market, Ziarul Financiar (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]