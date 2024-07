Romania's authorities assure no VAT rate hike is in sight for next year

"We don't expect any economic crisis, we don't expect outstanding tax rate hikes," president Klaus Iohannis said at a press conference on July 10. At the same time, finance minister Marcel Bolos, speaking for Ziarul Financiar, confirmed that no VAT hike is envisaged and "progressive taxation (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]