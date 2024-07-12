Romania’s Constitutional Court clears bill on capping consumer loans’ cost

Romania’s Constitutional Court clears bill on capping consumer loans’ cost. Romania’s Constitutional Court on July 11 cleared a bill capping the interest rates, overall cost, and maximum reimbursed sum for consumer loans extended by non-bank financial institutions (IFNs), according to the Association of Financial Services Consumers AURSF. According to AURSF, after (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]