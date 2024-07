Romania Average Net Salary Down 1.9% In May 2024 vs April 2024

Romania Average Net Salary Down 1.9% In May 2024 vs April 2024. The average net salary in Romania went down by 1.9% (RON99) in May 2024 compared to April 2024, to RON5,118, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Friday, July 12, 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]