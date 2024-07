Arobs Set to Continue Acquisitions in 2024, Aims to Expand Organically on EU, US Markets

Arobs Set to Continue Acquisitions in 2024, Aims to Expand Organically on EU, US Markets. Arobs representatives will continue to grow the group via acquisitions, but also through organic expansion, Voicu Oprean, Arobs CEO, told ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]