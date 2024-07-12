Cosmetics Retailer Viorica Ends 2023 with almost RON11M Turnover, Double 2022 Level. Losses also Double To RON5M

Cosmetics Retailer Viorica Ends 2023 with almost RON11M Turnover, Double 2022 Level. Losses also Double To RON5M. Viorica Cosmetic Romania, a cosmetics producer of the Republic of Moldova, with 12 own brand stores locally, ended 2023 with turnover of almost RON11 million, double the 2022 level. However, losses also doubled to almost RON5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]