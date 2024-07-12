 
Conservation Carpathia to inaugurate "Beaver House" Visitor Center in Romania’s F?g?ra? Mountains
The Conservation Carpathia Foundation will inaugurate the "Beaver House" Visitor Center in Ruc?r, Arge? County, on July 16, as part of the efforts to establish the F?g?ra? Mountains National Park. According to the foundation's representatives, the center in Ruc?r is the first in a network of (...)

Sphera Franchise Group CFO Valentin Budes And Board Member Razvan Lefter Sell RON3.2M Worth Of Shares Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the operator of franchised KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurant chains in Romania and of the KFC restaurants in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova and Italy, on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that Razvan Lefter, board member, and Valentin Budes, (...)

Moneycorp: Romania's Exports Could Overshoot EUR100M Mark In 2024 Romania’s exports could overshoot the EUR100 billion mark this year, with Germany, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary being the main destinations for Romanian products, shows an analysis by Moneycorp Romania.

Law Firm Filip & Company Assists AROBS In Capital Increase Operation Law firm Filip & Company advised AROBS Transilvania Software, the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in the share capital increase operation in which it raised EUR28.7 million.

Film & gaming caravan to travel to four cities in Romania Baia Mare, Cluj-Napoca, Ia?i, and Oradea will host this year’s Orange Weekends caravan, a program of film screenings and gaming competitions held in landmark areas of these cities. As a first this year, film screenings adapted for visually impaired audiences will be included in the program. (...)

Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Romania for its solidarity with Ukraine Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky recently said on X that he is grateful for Romania’s solidarity with his country and people. The statement comes following the signing of a bilateral security agreement between the two countries. The document signed in Washington has strictly political, (...)

Quarter of Romanians believe climate change is false, survey shows Almost 70% of Romanians believe that climate change is a real phenomenon already visible worldwide, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP at the request of News.ro. More than a quarter of those surveyed consider it to be a false phenomenon. To be exact, 68.9% of Romanians believe that (...)

Wizz Air introduces additional routes linking Bucharest and Cluj to major European cities Low-cost airline Wizz Air recently announced the introduction of new routes from Bucharest to Milan Malpensa, Stuttgart, and Trieste, as well as from Cluj-Napoca to Stuttgart and Lisbon. Additionally, travelers will have flights available from Cluj-Napoca to Vienna and Lyon starting in (...)

 


