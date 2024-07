Film & gaming caravan to travel to four cities in Romania

Film & gaming caravan to travel to four cities in Romania. Baia Mare, Cluj-Napoca, Ia?i, and Oradea will host this year’s Orange Weekends caravan, a program of film screenings and gaming competitions held in landmark areas of these cities. As a first this year, film screenings adapted for visually impaired audiences will be included in the program. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]