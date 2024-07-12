Report: Romanian real estate market ends first half of the year with favorable outlook
Jul 12, 2024
Report: Romanian real estate market ends first half of the year with favorable outlook.
Large infrastructure investments, significant salary growth above inflation, a stable external economic context, and central banks’ victory in combating inflation are helping the Romanian real estate market maintain a favorable outlook, according to Colliers Romania experts in their market (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]