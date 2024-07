Moneycorp: Romania’s Exports Could Overshoot EUR100M Mark In 2024

Moneycorp: Romania’s Exports Could Overshoot EUR100M Mark In 2024. Romania’s exports could overshoot the EUR100 billion mark this year, with Germany, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary being the main destinations for Romanian products, shows an analysis by Moneycorp Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]