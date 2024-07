BAT Paid RON10.8B In Excise And Taxes To Romania’s State Budget In 2023

BAT, the largest tobacco company in Romania, is the second contributor to Romania's state budget, with a total contribution of RON10.8 billion (EUR2.1 billion) in excise and taxes to the state budget in 2023.