Paver Maker Symmetrica Revenue Rises 40% To More Than RON150M In H1

Paver Maker Symmetrica Revenue Rises 40% To More Than RON150M In H1. Paver manufacturer Symmetrica (Suceava County) posted more than RON150 million (some EUR30 million) revenue in the first half, an increase of 40% compared with the first half of 2023, as a result of the 12% growth in the sales of water/sewer and road infrastructure products. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]