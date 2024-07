Tetra Pak names new managing director for East Europe

Tetra Pak names new managing director for East Europe. Tetra Pak, a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company, appointed Alex Henriksen as the new managing director for East Europe, effective August 1. He succeeds Lyndsey Loyden-Edwards, who will be transitioning to a new position. From his new role, Henriksen will be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]