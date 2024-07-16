‘Sardelu?? marinat?’ joins list of Romanian products protected across the EU

'Sardelu?? marinat?' joins list of Romanian products protected across the EU. The European Commission (EC) approved the addition of Romania's Sardelu?? marinat? to the Traditional Specialty Guaranteed (TSG) register, Agerpres reported. This new name will join the list of 3,617 products already protected across the EU, including others from Romania, the EC said.