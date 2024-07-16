Fast-food chain Wendy’s to reportedly enter Romania with USD 200 mln investment

Fast-food chain Wendy’s to reportedly enter Romania with USD 200 mln investment. Wendy's, the third-largest fast-food chain in the world after McDonald's and Burger King, will invest USD 200 million over the next decade to open restaurants in the Romanian market, according to Profit.ro. Wendy's recently confirmed information about entering Romania, stating that it plans (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]