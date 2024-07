Cold water cooling system installed in Bucharest’s District 6

Cold water cooling system installed in Bucharest’s District 6. District 6 City Hall recently announced that it has installed a cooling system that sprays cold water to help Bucharest residents cope with the Code Red heat wave. The system is the first of its kind in Bucharest. Nine more will be installed in locations with high traffic in the district. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]