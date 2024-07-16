TRW Automotive Safety Systems' 2023 Net Profit Drops Nearly 8.8% YoY To RON55.8M

TRW Automotive Safety Systems' 2023 Net Profit Drops Nearly 8.8% YoY To RON55.8M. Airbag manufacturer TRW Automotive Safety Systems, part of Germany’s ZF Group, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON1.716 billion (EUR347 million), up nearly 0.6% from RON1.706 billion (almost EUR346 million) turnover reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]