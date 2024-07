Polish-Held Barlinek Sees Turnover Drop 14.2% In 2023 To RON251.6M

Floorboard producer Barlinek Romania, the local subsidiary of Polish group Barlinek controlled by billionaire Michal Solowow, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON251.6 million (EUR50.9 million), down 14.2% from RON293.4 million (EUR59.5 million) turnover reported in 2022, in line with finance (...)