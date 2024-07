Elit 2023 Turnover Up 6.4% YoY To RON790.5M

Elit 2023 Turnover Up 6.4% YoY To RON790.5M. Elit, one of the largest cold cuts producers in Romania, part of China's Smithfield Group, for 2023 reported a turnover of RON790.5 million (EUR159.8 million), up 6.4% from RON742.8 million (EUR150.6 million) turnover reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated from Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]