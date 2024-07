TotalSoft Switched To Loss In 2023, Its Turnover Stagnated At RON145M

TotalSoft Switched To Loss In 2023, Its Turnover Stagnated At RON145M. TotalSoft, one of the largest software developers in Romania, reported losses of RON652,000 (EUR0.13 million) for 2023, compared to net gain of over RON590,000 in 2022, in line with data published on the finance ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]