Romanian Govt. looking to boost electricity storage capacity amid current shortages

Romanian Govt. looking to boost electricity storage capacity amid current shortages. The Romanian government plans to fund up to 25% of storage capacity for investors in photovoltaic and wind projects through the Modernization Fund. The initiative aims to enhance energy storage capabilities in Romania, with an estimated need of 4,000 MWh, Economedia.ro reported. Half of this (...)