Romanian gas producer Romgaz to develop IT system for electricity and gas supply

Romanian gas producer Romgaz to develop IT system for electricity and gas supply. Romgaz (BVB: SNG), Romania's largest natural gas producer and energy supplier, is expanding its services to include electricity and gas distribution to end-consumers, including household customers. To support this initiative, the company plans to develop an advanced IT system and a dedicated (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]