Microsoft, Amazon and Google post losses in Romania despite significant business
Jul 17, 2024
American tech giants Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, despite their significant operations in Romania, have reported no profits for 2023, according to data from the Romanian Ministry of Finance compiled by Ziarul Financiar. The local subsidiaries of the three American groups reported combined (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]