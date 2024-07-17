Minister: Romania's Start-Up Nation program will continue with EUR 440 mln budget this year

Minister: Romania's Start-Up Nation program will continue with EUR 440 mln budget this year. The Start-Up Nation program, which aims to stimulate entrepreneurship in Romania through grants, will continue this year with a budget of over EUR 440 million from European funds, minister of economy, entrepreneurship and tourism, Ștefan-Radu Oprea, said on Tuesday, July 16.