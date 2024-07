Farmaceutica Remedia Seeks To Raise Credit Facility From Banca Transilvania To RON100M

Farmaceutica Remedia (RMAH.RO), one of the largest businesses in the local pharmaceutical market, is calling shareholders to vote on raising the cap of the credit facility from Banca Transilvania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]