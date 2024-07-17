Romania’s Tarom receives 600 compensation claims for flights canceled on July 8, says most are incomplete

Romania’s Tarom receives 600 compensation claims for flights canceled on July 8, says most are incomplete. Romania's flag carrier Tarom announced that it received roughly 600 compensation claims by Tuesday, July 16, for the flights canceled last week, on July 8. However, the airline also said that most of the requests don't include all the necessary information, which means payments cannot be made. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]