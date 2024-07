ARKA Smart Parcel Lockers To Supply 6,000 Lockers To Austrian Post

ARKA Smart Parcel Lockers To Supply 6,000 Lockers To Austrian Post. ARKA Smart Parcel Lockers, which specializes in manufacturing advanced production lines for the automotive and aviation industries, as well as developing and manufacturing a range of solutions for the courier and postal industry, is to deliver 6,000 lockers to Austria, following the signing of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]