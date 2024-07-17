Romanian citizens can now travel to Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa
Jul 17, 2024
Romanian citizens can now travel to Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa.
Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently announced that starting July 15, 2024, Romanian citizens are able to travel to Thailand without an entry visa for stays of up to 60 days. The Thai authorities' decision is the result of sustained efforts by the MAE, the institution says, (...)
