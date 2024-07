Romanian Startup .lumen Announces EUR5M Funding Round

Romanian Startup .lumen Announces EUR5M Funding Round. Romanian startup .lumen, which is on a mission to restore mobility to the blind and visually impaired, has opened a EUR5 million funding round, with EUR1 million available on the all-in-one equity management and investment platform SeedBlink, the company officials said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]