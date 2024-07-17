PwC Romania: Third of employees received a wage hike, but half are still financially stressed

PwC Romania: Third of employees received a wage hike, but half are still financially stressed. Roughly 32% of employees in Romania say they receive more each month, up from 26% in 2023, but 55% are financially stressed (57% last year), according to the PwC Workforce Hopes and Fears 2024 study. The accelerated changes in companies and the much higher workload of the last 12 months have (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]