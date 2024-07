Romanian Air Force aircraft join firefighting efforts in North Macedonia

Romanian Air Force aircraft join firefighting efforts in North Macedonia. Romania sent two aircraft to North Macedonia to help local intervention teams combat forest fires, the Ministry of Defense announced. A C-27J Spartan aircraft, configured for firefighting, and a C-130 Hercules aircraft, for logistical support, joined the firefighting efforts as of Wednesday,