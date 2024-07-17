 
July 17, 2024

David Geringas, Dmitry Sitkovetsky, Valentin R?du?iu among artists performing at this year’s George Enescu Competition in Bucharest
Jul 17, 2024

The series of recitals at this year’s George Enescu Competition will be opened by Lithuanian cellist David Geringas, who heads the jury’s cello competition section. Geringas, a cellist, conductor, and founder of the Geringas Chamber Orchestra, has studied under Mstislav Rostropovich at the (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Stockday E-Commerce Platform Reports 8% Higher Sales, Of RON577M, For 2023 Stockday, the B2B e-commerce platform held by Coca-Cola HBC and Heineken Romania, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON577 million, up 8% versus 2022, as per finance ministry data.

Franke Romania Eyes 10% Increase In Turnover In 2024, To RON54M Franke Romania, the local subsidiary of the Swiss group by the same name, has budgeted a turnover of RON54 million for 2024, up 10% from 2023, but slightly lower than in 2022.

Romania's Energy Ministry Signs Financing Contracts For Investments In Electricity Production Capacities From Renewable Sources Romania's energy minister Sebastian Burduja has signed 24 financing contracts worth RON68 million (EUR13.6 million), through the Modernization Fund, in order to support investments in new electricity production capacities from renewable sources for self-consumption for public entities.

Gabor Olajos Takes Over As Country Managing Director For Pluxee Romania And Bulgaria Gabor Olajos, who previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Pluxee Bulgaria, will take over the role of Country Managing Director for Pluxee Romania and Bulgaria, starting July 22, 2024.

Competition Council Makes Recommendations To Enhance Access To Telemedicine Services Romania's Competition Council has made several recommendations aimed at enhancing the accessibility of telemedicine services, thereby easing patient interaction with the healthcare system.

Foreign Investors Council Unveils Importance Of Financing Romania's Health System The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) says health, as the foundation of human capital, is essential for innovation, productivity and, therefore, for Romania’s sustainable economic growth.

INS: Romania Industrial Sales Plunge 8.5% On The Month In May 2024 Romania’s industrial sales (on the domestic and external markets) decreased by 8.5% in nominal terms in May 2024 compared to April 2024, and by 7.1% versus May 2023, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Wednesday (July 17).

 


