INS: Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Drop 3.6% On The Month In May 2024

INS: Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Drop 3.6% On The Month In May 2024. Romania's new industrial orders in manufacturing, for the total (on the domestic and external markets) decreased by 3.6%, in nominal terms, in May 2024 compared to April 2024, and by 7.2% compared to May 2023, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Wednesday (July 17). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]