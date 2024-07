Rompetrol Rafinare Completes Upgrade Of Delayed Coking Unit Of Petromidia Refinery

Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), a KMG International Group (Rompetrol) member company, has recently finalized modernizing the Delayed Coking Unit (Cx) of the Petromidia refinery, following an almost $13 million investment.