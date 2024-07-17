 
Romaniapress.com

July 17, 2024

Geologists look for mammoth bone fragments along Romania’s Buz?u River valley
Jul 17, 2024

Geologists look for mammoth bone fragments along Romania’s Buz?u River valley.

The discovery of bone fragments from various types of mammoths believed to have lived more than two million years ago along Romania's Buz?u River valley has prompted geologists to continue their research in the hope that the area might be a mammoth cemetery. The first bone fragments were (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Nuclearelectrica Shareholders Approve Continuation Of SMR Project The shareholders of nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), 82.5% held by the Romanian government via the Energy Ministry, on Friday approved the continuation of the small modular reactor project in Doicesti.

US' Convergint Buys Integrator Helinick US-held Convergint has acquired Helinick, held by the Retegan family, the two companies announced on Thursday.

Goldring Aims To Register 200 Clients For Discretionary Account Service In 2024 Goldring, one of the most active brokers in Romania in terms of trading volume at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, aims to register this year 200 clients for the new Discretionary account service, as well as assets worth over RON50 million.

CTP Completes Phase I Of CTPark Arad West CTP, Europe’s largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), announces the delivery of 23,000 square meters from the CTPark Arad West project, with an additional 20,000 sqm ready for fit-out works of tenant companies.

Competition Council Approves Takeover Of Some Assets Of Peeraj Brands International By Shoebox Product Romania's Competition Council has announced in a press statement on July 19 that it approved the transaction through which Shoebox Product SRL intends to take over the assets related to the sale of footwear under the Skechers brand, which belong to Peeraj Brands International SRL.

Competition Council Approves Takeover Of Thermotop Technology By Revaty Limited And Tradeflax Limited Romania's Competition Council has announced on July 19 that it approved the transaction through which Revaty Limited, Cyprus, and Tradeflax Limited, Cyprus, plan to take over Thermotop Technology S.R.L.

Competition Council Clears Takeover Of Thermotop Technology By Revaty Limited And Tradeflax Limited Romania's Competition Council has announced on July 19 that it approved the transaction through which Revaty Limited, Cyprus, and Tradeflax Limited, Cyprus, plan to take over Thermotop Technology S.R.L.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |