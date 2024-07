Stockday E-Commerce Platform Reports 8% Higher Sales, Of RON577M, For 2023

Stockday E-Commerce Platform Reports 8% Higher Sales, Of RON577M, For 2023. Stockday, the B2B e-commerce platform held by Coca-Cola HBC and Heineken Romania, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON577 million, up 8% versus 2022, as per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]