Franke Romania Eyes 10% Increase In Turnover In 2024, To RON54M

Franke Romania, the local subsidiary of the Swiss group by the same name, has budgeted a turnover of RON54 million for 2024, up 10% from 2023, but slightly lower than in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]