Romania's Energy Ministry Signs Financing Contracts For Investments In Electricity Production Capacities From Renewable Sources

Romania's Energy Ministry Signs Financing Contracts For Investments In Electricity Production Capacities From Renewable Sources. Romania's energy minister Sebastian Burduja has signed 24 financing contracts worth RON68 million (EUR13.6 million), through the Modernization Fund, in order to support investments in new electricity production capacities from renewable sources for self-consumption for public entities. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]