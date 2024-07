OMV Petrom, OMV And ACB Participaties Become EIT InnoEnergy Shareholders

OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), along with Austria's OMV and Netherlands-based investment company ACB Participaties have become shareholders in EIT InnoEnergy, a European company that is an innovation engine in sustainable energy, topping up a 2023 private placement round of EUR140 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]