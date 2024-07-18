Former Bucharest District 1 mayor gets jail sentence for complicity in influence peddling

Daniel Tudorache, the former PSD (Social Democrat) mayor of Bucharest's District 1, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison by Romania's High Court of Cassation and Justice for complicity in influence peddling in the "Diamonds Case." However, he was acquitted of money laundering (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]