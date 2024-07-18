 
July 18, 2024

Former Bucharest District 1 mayor gets jail sentence for complicity in influence peddling
Jul 18, 2024

Former Bucharest District 1 mayor gets jail sentence for complicity in influence peddling.

Daniel Tudorache, the former PSD (Social Democrat) mayor of Bucharest's District 1, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison by Romania's High Court of Cassation and Justice for complicity in influence peddling in the "Diamonds Case." However, he was acquitted of money laundering (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Euro Testing Software Solutions Ends 2023 With Over RON28.1M Turnover, Up 12% YoY Romanian company Euro Testing Software Solutions, a privately-owned software company specialized in Full-Service Software Testing, Penetration Testing, Vulnerability Identification & Management, Application and Data Security, ended 2023 with a turnover of over RON28.1 million (over EUR5.6 (...)

Sennheiser Romania Reports RON384M Turnover For 2023, Up 16% YoY Sennheiser International Manufacturing GMBH, the Romanian branch of German headphones and audio systems manufacturer Sennheiser, reported a turnover of RON384 million for 2023, higher by RON61 million (+16%) than in 2022, as per finance ministry data.

Interstar Chim Plans To Overshoot For 1st Time RON200M Turnover Mark In Romania In 2024 Household cleaning and personal care products manufacturer, importer and wholesaler Interstar Chim, whose portfolio includes the brands Igienol, Rivex and Aroxol, seeks to go beyond the RON200 million turnover mark in Romania, for the first time, expecting a 13% increase in 2024.

Cold Cuts Producer Meda Eyes RON27M Investments In 2024 Luchi Georgescu, the owner of Romanian cold cuts producer Meda Prod 98, one of the largest players in the market, has an investment budget of RON27 million for 2024, almost three times higher than the RON10 million level reported in 2023.

Investment Fund CEECAT Acquires Food Packaging Producer Paccor Goodpack Sarl, a company in the portfolio of investment fund CEECAT Fund II, has acquired the entire package of shares in the company Paccor from Sfantu Gheorghe, which operates in the plastic packaging film and sheet (including laminated) manufacturing sector.

Burak Yildiran Takes The Helm Of Romanian Operations Of Token Financial Technologies Token Financial Technologies (TOKEN), a provider of digital payment solutions, has put Burak Yildiran in charge of its operations in Romania.

Romgaz Makes RON190M Term Deposit With Exim Banca Romaneasca Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Thursday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having made a term deposit without auto-renewal option at the Exim Banca Romaneasca, in amount of RON190 milion, due on September 18, 2024.

 


