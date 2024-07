Romania's corn and sunflower crops severely impacted by drought

Romania's corn and sunflower crops severely impacted by drought. Romania is expected to suffer significant losses in corn and sunflower crops due to severe drought conditions affecting nearly two million hectares. According to agriculture minister Florin Barbu, farmers will receive compensation between EUR 200 and EUR 250 per hectare for the damaged crops.